Search continues for I-75 shooter Published 8:08 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Five people were seriously injured Saturday afternoon when a man opened fire on Interstate 75 at Exit 49 north of London. The suspected shooter remains at large after two nights of searching in the area by local, state and federal agencies.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have identified Joseph A. Couch, 32 of Woodbine, as the suspect who fired into 12 cars in both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday night authorities said they believe Couch is still in the densely wooded area near a forest service road off Exit 49 near where his car, an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and possibly his phone were found.

Couch is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as white, 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 154 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the London-Laurel County 911 Center by calling 911 or 606-878-7000.

“You need to lock your doors. If you have security cameras, make sure you’re constantly watching them, maybe keep your porch lights on,” Kentucky State Police spokesperson Scottie Pennington advised the nearby community at a Sunday night news conference. “Have your cell phone and make sure your phones are charged up because you never know when you might have to contact somebody or law enforcement.”

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo gave regular updates on the search for Couch on Sunday.

He said Couch’s Silver Honda CRV was found off a forestry service road near exit 49, but not close enough to fire from where the vehicle was found. An empty gun case was found in the vehicle.

The AR-15 was found in a wooded area closer to the interstate.

“(It was) in a location that he could have shot down on the interstate, from that wooded area,” Acciardo said.

Authorities suspect Couch walked closer to the interstate, which is where they recovered the weapon. They also recovered a phone, but the battery was removed. The fact Couch left his rifle behind may indicate he has other weapons, Acciardo said Sunday evening.

Officials said the AR-15 found at the scene was bought on Saturday before the shooting.

Couch’s family was interviewed and his house was searched. At this time, there is no evidence of a motive. He is believed to be the lone shooter.

While authorities don’t believe the gunman targeted specific people, the attack seemed to be “a planned event,” Acciardo said Sunday evening. Couch has a minimal criminal history, but “nothing of any significance.”

A terroristic threatening charge against Couch in February was dismissed. In 2015, Couch was sentenced to six months in jail after being convicted of criminal mischief and unlawful transactions with a minor.

Couch has a military background, having served in the National Guard for at least four years.

“It’s very possible Couch has left the area, but not probable,” said Acciardo, citing information he said was unavailable to the public. He also said officials cannot rule out that Couch has committed suicide.

Officials called off the search for the night because the terrain of the area is not safe to search after dark. They will contain and patrol the area at the perimeter throughout the night. A search team of between 40 and 50 officers from federal, state, and local departments will resume the search at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Exit 49 remains closed to both north and southbound traffic. U.S. 25 is also closed from the KY 3094 interaction to the Laurel County line (mile points 17.3 to 23.9).

Acciardo said all five of the shooting victims are expected to survive. He said one victim was shot in the face, one was shot in the arm, and another in the chest.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said the case is being handled by professionals, and the community should have faith in them.

“Stay home, let the first responders do their jobs. Don’t take things into your own hands, we have trained professionals from the sheriff’s office, state police and FBI,” Weddle said.

— — —

Due to the ongoing manhunt in the London/Laurel County area, the following schools were closed for Monday, September 9, 2024:

Barbourville Independent Schools

ChoiceMD – Laurel County campus

Clay County Public Schools

Corbin Independent Schools

East Bernstadt Independent Schools

EKU – Corbin and Manchester locations

Jackson County Public Schools

KCEOC Community Action Partnership Child Development Head Start and Early Head Start – Clay, Jackson, Knox, and Laurel

Knox County Public Schools

Laurel County Public Schools

Leslie County Schools

Lincoln County Public Schools

Pineville Independent Schools

Red Bird Christian School

Rockcastle County Schools

Somerset Community College – in-person canceled (Laurel campus)

Union Commonwealth University

Whitley County Public Schools

Williamsburg Headstart

Williamsburg Independent Schools

Middlesboro and Bell County are remaining open under high alert and police presence.

“In light of the shooting incident on I-75 yesterday, we want to assure our students, families, and staff that the safety and well-being of our school community is our top priority. While the district will operate on a regular schedule, we will have an increased presence of the Middlesboro Police Department on campus until the suspect is in custody,” Middlesboro Superintendent Waylon Allen said in a statement released Sunday night. “We are working closely with local authorities to ensure the continued safety of everyone in our schools. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. Please do not hesitate to contact the district office with any concerns.”

Bell County Superintendent Tom Gambrel said he had spoken to Kentucky State Police and Bell County Sheriff Mitchell Williams.

“Bell County School District will be in session September 9,2024,” he said. “In addition to a school resource officer in each school, both agencies will have officers monitoring perimeters and inside each of our seven schools.”