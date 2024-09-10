Possum Fest takes over Cumberland Published 8:58 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

This year’s Possum Fest hit the streets of the city of Cumberland on Saturday, bringing out many, many folks looking for some end of the summer fun involving food, drink, music, possums, and other festival staples.

Approaching the festival site in downtown Cumberland, the sounds of live music could be heard wafting through the air before even entering the festival area. The party got rolling early with festival goers checking out the more than 100 vendors who lined the streets with their booths offering all sorts of crafts, jewelry, clothing, and other assorted items for purchase or perusal.

The crowd itself provided a cornucopia of visual treats for Possum Fest attendees, with many taking the opportunity to flex their costume muscle by dressing in a wide array of possum inspired or just plain fun attire. Costumes ranged from a giant six-foot-tall upright walking possum in overalls to the one and only Earnest T. Bass of Andy Griffith Show fame. Several people even brought their pet possums along with them to take in the festival sights.

The favorite aspect of the event for many could be found in the abundance of food and drink available all through the festival area. Barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, coffee, drinks of all sorts, and more were available to quench the hunger and thirst of the enthusiastic Possum Fest attendee.

Many festival goers took to the Possum Fest Facebook page to express their feelings about the festival.

“This was the best time ever!!!” posted one Facebook user. “Thank y’all so much for all the work you put in. Everyone was SO nice, and there were so many talented vendors. We will definitely be back next year!”

Possum Fest founder Valerie Long Hinkle, owner of Hill and Holler, talked about the purpose of this year’s Possum Fest in a previous report.

“Our goal is to honor and celebrate Appalachia with a dash of humor,” said Hinkle.

“This part of Appalachia is full of grit and faith. It’s full of a rich, unique history with generations of invention and story and song. That’s what Possum Fest wants to celebrate.”