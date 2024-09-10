MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 11
Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2024
The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Wednesday.
Check out our betting preview for the MLB’s action on Wednesday.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 11
Miami Marlins (54-90) at Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates () over the Marlins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (82-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-112)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -200
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +165
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 6, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-200) over the White Sox (+165)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.2 ERA)
New York Mets (79-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +105
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Blue Jays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-125) over the Blue Jays (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.43 ERA)
Texas Rangers (70-74) at Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +120
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-145) over the Rangers (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (71-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (86-58)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +170
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 4, Rays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-210) over the Rays (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.27 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (54-91) at Detroit Tigers (74-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Rockies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Rockies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.3 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (78-66) at Washington Nationals (64-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-175) over the Nationals (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-8, 3.35 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (79-66) at New York Yankees (83-61)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Royals (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (82-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +105
- Total: 9 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, Orioles 5
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-130) over the Orioles (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.38 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.27 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (60-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +170
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 6, Angels 5
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-210) over the Angels (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (70-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA)
- Reds Starter: TBA
Oakland Athletics (62-82) at Houston Astros (77-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Athletics 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Athletics ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.41 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-7, 4.46 ERA)
San Diego Padres (81-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres -105
- Total: 7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-115) over the Padres (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (12-8, 3.1 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (82-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +125
- Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (+125) over the Giants (-150)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.72 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (74-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 6, Cubs 5
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Cubs ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA)
