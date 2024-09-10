How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 10
Published 7:07 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to outdo Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fifth-best in MLB play with 182 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (610 total).
- The Braves rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.215).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (8-5) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Lopez is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.
- Lopez will look to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2024
|Rockies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Austin Gomber
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Berríos
|9/8/2024
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Yariel Rodriguez
|9/9/2024
|Reds
|L 1-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|9/10/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/11/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/13/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Landon Knack
|9/14/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/15/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Walker Buehler
|9/16/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
