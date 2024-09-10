How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 10 Published 7:07 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to outdo Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth-best in MLB play with 182 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (610 total).

The Braves rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (8-5) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lopez is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Lopez will look to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2024 Rockies L 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Reynaldo López Yoshinobu Yamamoto

