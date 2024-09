Harlan County’s Casolari places sixth in state 2A Classic Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Harlan County junior Brayden Casolari went up against golfers from all around the state Monday at the Owensboro Country Club in the state 2A Classic and finished with a two-over par 74 to finish in a tie for sixth.

Hailie Hensley also represented HCHS and finished in a tie for 34th with a 107.