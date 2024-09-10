Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for Sept. 10 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (78-66) square off against the Washington Nationals (64-79) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he’s currently sitting at 98).

The Braves (-160), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Nationals (+135) This matchup has an over/under of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -160

Braves -160 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +135

Nationals +135 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez (8-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 24th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.04 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lopez is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Lopez is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 182 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (610 total).

The Braves rank 22nd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.215).

