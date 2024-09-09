What to do about increased yellow jacket activity Published 8:00 am Monday, September 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Reports of increased yellow jacket activity, including visitors getting stung at the Jesse Stewart Nature Preserve in Greenup County, has prompted state officials to say it’s crucial to remain vigilant this time of year, especially for those with allergies.

According to the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves (OKNP), yellow jackets are often considered the most dangerous stinging insects in the United States due to their unpredictable behavior. They are social insects with a complex division of labor among workers, queens, and males. During late summer and fall, yellow jacket colonies are nearing maturity, with large numbers of workers foraging for food to support the developing queens.

In April or May, a single overwintered queen establishes a new colony, often in a soil cavity like an abandoned mouse nest or a hollow tree. These colonies grow rapidly, reaching several hundred workers by August. The workers are responsible for expanding the nest, foraging, and defending the colony. By late summer, the colony is at its peak, and the workers are more aggressive as they protect the developing queens and search for food.

Email newsletter signup

It is important to note that yellow jackets can nest in various locations, including attics, porches, eaves, or sheds, but they most commonly choose soil cavities. Their nests are constructed of layers of comb made from tiny bits of wood fiber chewed into a paper-like pulp.

As fall approaches, the original queen and the workers begin to die off, and the newly fertilized queens leave the nest to find a protected place to overwinter. However, during this period, yellow jackets are highly active and protective of their nests, making them particularly dangerous to those who accidentally disturb them.

If you’re planning to hike or enjoy the outdoors, please take extra precautions. Be on the lookout for signs of yellow jacket nests and avoid disturbing them. If you have severe allergies to stings, it may be wise to postpone your outdoor activities until November, when yellow jacket activity significantly decreases.

OKNP urges all visitors to be mindful of the natural behaviors of these insects and to enjoy the beauty of our preserves responsibly. Your safety and the preservation of nature are our top priorities.