Published 5:22 am Monday, September 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Kent State Sept. 14 Tickets & Start Time

At Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024, the Kent State Golden Flashes will visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0).

At Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024, the Kent State Golden Flashes will visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0).

Tennessee vs. Kent State game info

  • Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
  • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium



Tennessee vs. Kent State statistical matchup

Tennessee Kent State
589 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (122nd)
185 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481 (124th)
276.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 54.5 (130th)
312.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (96th)
3 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (81st)
4 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (38th)



Tennessee leaders

  • Dylan Sampson has been putting up numbers in the running game, rushing for 256 yards and five touchdowns in two games.
  • In addition to the numbers he’s posted in the running game, Sampson has six grabs (on six targets) for 66 yards and zero touchdowns.
  • Nico Iamaleava has suited up for two games in 2024, and he’s accumulated 525 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and a 74.5% completion percentage.
  • As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 71 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown.
  • In two games, Dont’e Thornton has turned four targets into three catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers.



Kent State leaders

  • In two games, Luke Floriea has 12 catches for 196 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • In two games, Chrishon McCray has nine receptions for 94 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • In two games, Devin Kargman has thrown for 374 yards (187.0 per game), with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

