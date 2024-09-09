Tennessee vs. Kent State Sept. 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published 5:22 am Monday, September 9, 2024
At Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024, the Kent State Golden Flashes will visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0).
Trying to see Tennessee square off against Kent State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!
Tennessee vs. Kent State game info
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)
Email newsletter signup
Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!
Tennessee vs. Kent State statistical matchup
|Tennessee
|Kent State
|589 (8th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|246 (122nd)
|185 (10th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|481 (124th)
|276.5 (12th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|54.5 (130th)
|312.5 (20th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|191.5 (96th)
|3 (81st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|3 (81st)
|4 (18th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (38th)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Tennessee leaders
- Dylan Sampson has been putting up numbers in the running game, rushing for 256 yards and five touchdowns in two games.
- In addition to the numbers he’s posted in the running game, Sampson has six grabs (on six targets) for 66 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Nico Iamaleava has suited up for two games in 2024, and he’s accumulated 525 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and a 74.5% completion percentage.
- As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 71 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown.
- In two games, Dont’e Thornton has turned four targets into three catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers.
Buy Tennessee or Kent State gear at Fanatics!
Kent State leaders
- In two games, Luke Floriea has 12 catches for 196 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In two games, Chrishon McCray has nine receptions for 94 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In two games, Devin Kargman has thrown for 374 yards (187.0 per game), with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.