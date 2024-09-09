Tennessee vs. Kent State Sept. 14 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:22 am Monday, September 9, 2024

At Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024, the Kent State Golden Flashes will visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0).

Trying to see Tennessee square off against Kent State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Tennessee vs. Kent State game info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Email newsletter signup

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Tennessee vs. Kent State statistical matchup

Tennessee Kent State 589 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (122nd) 185 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481 (124th) 276.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 54.5 (130th) 312.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (96th) 3 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (81st) 4 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (38th)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Tennessee leaders

Dylan Sampson has been putting up numbers in the running game, rushing for 256 yards and five touchdowns in two games.

In addition to the numbers he’s posted in the running game, Sampson has six grabs (on six targets) for 66 yards and zero touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava has suited up for two games in 2024, and he’s accumulated 525 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and a 74.5% completion percentage.

As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 71 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown.

In two games, Dont’e Thornton has turned four targets into three catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers.

Buy Tennessee or Kent State gear at Fanatics!

Kent State leaders

In two games, Luke Floriea has 12 catches for 196 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

In two games, Chrishon McCray has nine receptions for 94 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

In two games, Devin Kargman has thrown for 374 yards (187.0 per game), with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.