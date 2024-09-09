Clark Edward Helton, 67 Published 1:42 pm Monday, September 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Clark Edward Helton, aged 67, of Pennington Gap, VA, formerly of Harlan, KY passed away suddenly on Friday, September 6th, 2024 at his home. Clark was a retired coal miner/;and surveyor and was of the Baptist Faith. Clark was known for his love for his family and friends, golfing, and UK Football “Go Big Blue”. Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Myrtle Helton of Harlan, KY; Avonia Rhea Moore of Michigan; his sister, Beth Thompkins of Harlan, KY; sister, Katie Hall of London, KY; daughter, Allyson Howard and grandchildren, Alex and Olivia Howard of Harlan, KY. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robert Helton of Harlan, KY, Ricky Starrett and wife Mary (Jayln, Nathan, Arielle) of Pennington Gap, VA; his daughters, Amanda Griffith and husband Christopher (Kiera, Jimmy) of Pennington Gap, VA, Stephanie Baker of Harlan, KY; granddaughter, Heather Holland (Albany, Boston, Camdyn) of Georgetown, KY; grandson, Ozzy Howard of Harlan, KY; sisters, Priscilla Odhner and husband Roy (Robert, Cameron, David, Mark Lilly), Susan Childers King (Melody); brother, Tom Conger and his family; many nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends that he loved as family, and the love of his life, Ollie Helton of Pennington Gap, VA. Per Clarks wishes there will be no formal services. Clark Edward Helton and his family are in the care of Pennington Gap Funeral Home.