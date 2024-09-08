Week 3 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 2:38 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024

Our best bet on the Week 3 Football Bowl Subdivision slate, looking at over/unders, is on the Arizona vs. Kansas State game — keep reading for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both point spreads and totals.

Look for computer predictions and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: New Mexico State +20.5 vs. Fresno State

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs

New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin: New Mexico State by 10.5 points

New Mexico State by 10.5 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 TV Channel: truTV

Pick: Texas State +2.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Texas State Bobcats

Arizona State Sun Devils at Texas State Bobcats Projected Winner & Margin: Texas State by 20.4 points

Texas State by 20.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Air Force +14.5 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Baylor Bears

Air Force Falcons at Baylor Bears Projected Winner & Margin: Air Force by 6.2 points

Air Force by 6.2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Pick: Duke -16.5 vs. UConn

Matchup: UConn Huskies at Duke Blue Devils

UConn Huskies at Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner & Margin: Duke by 36.2 points

Duke by 36.2 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Pick: Washington -4 vs. Washington State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies

Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies Projected Winner & Margin: Washington by 22.9 points

Washington by 22.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 TV Channel: Peacock

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Over 56.5 – Arizona vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Total: 80.5 points

80.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 13

Sept. 13 TV Channel: FOX

Under 50.5 – San Diego State vs. California

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at California Golden Bears

San Diego State Aztecs at California Golden Bears Projected Total: 28 points

28 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Under 57.5 – UNLV vs. Kansas

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Kansas Jayhawks

UNLV Rebels at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Total: 37 points

37 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 13

Sept. 13 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 51.5 – Coastal Carolina vs. Temple

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls Projected Total: 66.8 points

66.8 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

Under 59.5 – Colorado vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Colorado State Rams

Colorado Buffaloes at Colorado State Rams Projected Total: 45 points

45 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 TV Channel: CBS

