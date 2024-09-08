How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 8 Published 1:07 am Sunday, September 8, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Spencer Horwitz and the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on Sunday, at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 18th in runs scored with 606 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.218).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (16-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He has a 2.46 ERA in 160 2/3 innings pitched, with 206 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering six hits.

Sale is trying to continue a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Sale will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He’s averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

In five of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2024 Rockies W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies L 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds – Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Gavin Stone 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty

