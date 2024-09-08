How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 8: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:33 am Sunday, September 8, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Houston Astros.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 8
Tampa Bay Rays (70-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (68-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA)
Washington Nationals (64-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (32-111) at Boston Red Sox (72-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (68-75) at New York Mets (78-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (85-57) at Miami Marlins (53-89)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Seth Johnson (0-0, 0 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (53-90) at Milwaukee Brewers (82-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.3 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (76-66) at Kansas City Royals (78-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (72-71) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.6 ERA)
New York Yankees (82-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (59-83) at Texas Rangers (69-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-0, 3 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (72-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
San Francisco Giants (70-73) at San Diego Padres (81-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Spencer Bivens (3-1, 2.86 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (81-61) at Los Angeles Dodgers (85-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-64) at Houston Astros (77-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)
