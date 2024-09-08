How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 1 with a free Fubo trial
Published 1:47 am Sunday, September 8, 2024
NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday’s fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You’ll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 1 matchups listed below.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-3.5)
Total: 49
|Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-6.5)
Total: 46.5
|New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-7.5)
Total: 41
|Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Bears (-4)
Total: 44.5
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-3)
Total: 48.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)
Total: 42
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-4)
Total: 41.5
|Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)
Total: 41
|Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-6)
Total: 41.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 40
|Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Total: 42.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
|4:25 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Browns (-2.5)
Total: 41
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
