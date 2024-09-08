Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 8 Published 1:24 am Sunday, September 8, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (77-65) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (68-75) at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

At -275, the Braves are listed as the moneyline favorites in this game versus the Blue Jays (+225). The over/under for this contest is 7.5. The odds to exceed the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -275

Braves -275 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +225

Blue Jays +225 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (16-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.46 ERA in 160 2/3 innings pitched, with 206 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering six hits.

Sale is trying to notch his sixth quality start in a row in this game.

Sale will look to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth-best in MLB action with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (606 total).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

The Braves have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.218).

