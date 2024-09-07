WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 7
Published 9:38 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
Betting on today’s WNBA matchups will be much easier after taking a glance at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 7
Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Mystics (+8.5)
- Total Pick: Over (161.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 84, Mystics 77
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)
- Total Pick: Under (167.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 86, Aces 79
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Dream (+6.5)
- Total Pick: Under (169.5)
- Prediction: Fever 85, Dream 79
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sky (-1)
- Total Pick: Under (169.5)
- Prediction: Sky 87, Wings 81
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: The U and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-8.5)
- Total Pick: Over (158.5)
- Prediction: Sun 85, Sparks 75
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.