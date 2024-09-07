WNBA Betting Picks: Saturday, Sept. 6

Published 5:40 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

WNBA Betting Picks: Saturday, Sept. 6

Wondering how you should bet on today’s WNBA game? Look no further. Below you’ll find computer predictions on how you should bet on the spread and total in the lone matchup of the day.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 6

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Storm (-5.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (163.5)
  • Prediction: Storm 87, Mercury 77

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 7

Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 7

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 7

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 7

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 6

MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 6

Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 6

Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 6

Print Article

SportsPlus