Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1?
Published 3:04 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
When Tony Pollard suits up for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 1 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let’s take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard ran for 1,005 yards on 252 carries, good for 59.1 rushing yards per game, and scored six TDs a season ago. He also averaged 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 55 passes for 311 yards.
- He rushed for at least one touchdown five times last season, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.
Tony Pollard Game Log (2023)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|@Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 14
|@Eagles
|16
|59
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|11
|52
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|12
|38
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|16
|49
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|17
|70
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|@Packers
|15
|56
|1
|7
|29
|0
