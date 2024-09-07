Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1? Published 3:03 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears are slated to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown in this tilt? Let’s take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo caught 54 passes for 528 yards and one touchdown last season. He averaged 31.1 yards per game, on 77 total targets.

Okonkwo had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 @Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 @Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 @Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 @Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 @Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 36 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 7 6 63 1 Week 17 @Texans 4 3 34 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 3 2 36 0

