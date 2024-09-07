Whitley rallies to edge Black Bears with TD in final minute Published 5:09 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

By Bill Templeton

Sports Wrier

The Harlan County Black Bears watched victory slip away in the final minute on Friday in a 28-22 setback at the hands of host Whitley County.

Trailing 22-21 with less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Colonels appeared to score the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute to play on a pass from Chris Cureton to Dee Parker. The play was nullified due to a Whitley County penalty. Following two incomplete passes, and facing a 4th-and-15 situation, Cureton ran around the right side en route to a 19-yard gain. Parker sprinted straight up the middle on the ensuing play and the 16-yard scoring run with 22.5 seconds remaining effectively sealed the Black Bears’ fate.

Harlan County freshman quarterback Brayden Morris ran for two touchdowns, passed for another, and his two-point conversion run staked the Black Bears to their short-lived lead with 1:37 left on the scoreboard clock.

