Titans vs. Bears Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 1 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

Based on our computer model, the Chicago Bears will beat the Tennessee Titans when they play at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 (at 1:00 p.m. ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Bears totaled 21.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 18th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 20th, allowing 22.3 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, the Titans ranked 27th in the NFL with 17.9 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in points allowed (335.1 points allowed per contest).

Titans vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Under (44.5) Bears 24, Titans 17

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Titans covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in six opportunities).

A total of six of Tennessee games last year went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 3.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games last season (40.7).

Bears Betting Info

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Bears have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Chicago covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bears covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Last season, nine Chicago games went over the point total.

Bears games last season posted an average total of 42.9, which is 1.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Titans vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bears 21.2 22.3 24.9 19.9 17.9 24.4 Titans 17.9 21.6 22.7 19.3 12.6 24.1

