SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024 Published 6:25 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Week 2 college football slate includes 15 games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

Texas vs. Michigan | Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State | McNeese vs. Texas A&M

SEC Scores | Week 2

Texas 31 – Michigan 12

Texas covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Quinn Ewers (24-for-36, 246 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Quinn Ewers (24-for-36, 246 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ryan Wingo (1 ATT, 55 YDS)

Ryan Wingo (1 ATT, 55 YDS) Receiving: Gunnar Helm (7 TAR, 7 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Michigan Top Performers

Passing: Davis Warren (22-for-33, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Davis Warren (22-for-33, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Donovan Edwards (8 ATT, 41 YDS)

Donovan Edwards (8 ATT, 41 YDS) Receiving: Colston Loveland (11 TAR, 8 REC, 70 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Michigan 389 Total Yards 284 246 Passing Yards 204 143 Rushing Yards 80 0 Turnovers 3

Oklahoma State 39 – Arkansas 31

Arkansas covered the 10-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 61.5-point total.

Oklahoma State Top Performers

Passing: Alan Bowman (27-for-48, 326 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Alan Bowman (27-for-48, 326 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ollie Gordon (17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Ollie Gordon (17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Brennan Presley (19 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (26-for-45, 416 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (26-for-45, 416 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (24 ATT, 149 YDS, 3 TDs)

Ja’Quinden Jackson (24 ATT, 149 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 10 REC, 164 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Oklahoma State 648 Total Yards 385 416 Passing Yards 326 232 Rushing Yards 59 2 Turnovers 1

Texas A&M 52 – McNeese 10

McNeese covered the 48.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.

Texas A&M Top Performers

Passing: Conner Weigman (11-for-14, 125 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Conner Weigman (11-for-14, 125 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (9 ATT, 84 YDS, 2 TDs)

Le’Veon Moss (9 ATT, 84 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Cyrus Allen (7 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

McNeese Top Performers

Passing: Kamden Sixkiller (9-for-19, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Kamden Sixkiller (9-for-19, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Bryce Strong (6 ATT, 64 YDS)

Bryce Strong (6 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Jer’Michael Carter (5 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

McNeese Texas A&M 279 Total Yards 529 99 Passing Yards 196 180 Rushing Yards 333 2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 2 SEC Schedule

Samford Bulldogs at Florida Gators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

South Florida Bulls at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Buffalo Bulls at No. 9 Missouri Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Alcorn State Braves at Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 18 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Houston Cougars at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Game Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Mountain America Stadium

Mountain America Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.