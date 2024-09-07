SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024
Published 6:25 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
The Week 2 college football slate includes 15 games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.
Jump to Matchup:
Texas vs. Michigan | Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State | McNeese vs. Texas A&M
SEC Scores | Week 2
Texas 31 – Michigan 12
Texas covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.
Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (24-for-36, 246 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ryan Wingo (1 ATT, 55 YDS)
- Receiving: Gunnar Helm (7 TAR, 7 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
Michigan Top Performers
- Passing: Davis Warren (22-for-33, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Donovan Edwards (8 ATT, 41 YDS)
- Receiving: Colston Loveland (11 TAR, 8 REC, 70 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Texas
|Michigan
|389
|Total Yards
|284
|246
|Passing Yards
|204
|143
|Rushing Yards
|80
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Oklahoma State 39 – Arkansas 31
Arkansas covered the 10-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 61.5-point total.
Oklahoma State Top Performers
- Passing: Alan Bowman (27-for-48, 326 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ollie Gordon (17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Brennan Presley (19 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (26-for-45, 416 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (24 ATT, 149 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 10 REC, 164 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma State
|648
|Total Yards
|385
|416
|Passing Yards
|326
|232
|Rushing Yards
|59
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Texas A&M 52 – McNeese 10
McNeese covered the 48.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.
Texas A&M Top Performers
- Passing: Conner Weigman (11-for-14, 125 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (9 ATT, 84 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Cyrus Allen (7 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)
McNeese Top Performers
- Passing: Kamden Sixkiller (9-for-19, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Bryce Strong (6 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Jer’Michael Carter (5 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|McNeese
|Texas A&M
|279
|Total Yards
|529
|99
|Passing Yards
|196
|180
|Rushing Yards
|333
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 2 SEC Schedule
Samford Bulldogs at Florida Gators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
South Florida Bulls at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Buffalo Bulls at No. 9 Missouri Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Alcorn State Braves at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Nicholls State Colonels at No. 18 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Houston Cougars at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- TV Channel: SECN
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Game Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
