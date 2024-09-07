SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024

Published 6:25 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024

The Week 2 college football slate includes 15 games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

Texas vs. Michigan | Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State | McNeese vs. Texas A&M

SEC Scores | Week 2

Texas 31 – Michigan 12

Texas covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

  • Passing: Quinn Ewers (24-for-36, 246 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ryan Wingo (1 ATT, 55 YDS)
  • Receiving: Gunnar Helm (7 TAR, 7 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Michigan Top Performers

  • Passing: Davis Warren (22-for-33, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Donovan Edwards (8 ATT, 41 YDS)
  • Receiving: Colston Loveland (11 TAR, 8 REC, 70 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Michigan
389 Total Yards 284
246 Passing Yards 204
143 Rushing Yards 80
0 Turnovers 3

Oklahoma State 39 – Arkansas 31

Arkansas covered the 10-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 61.5-point total.

Oklahoma State Top Performers

  • Passing: Alan Bowman (27-for-48, 326 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ollie Gordon (17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Brennan Presley (19 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (26-for-45, 416 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (24 ATT, 149 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 10 REC, 164 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Oklahoma State
648 Total Yards 385
416 Passing Yards 326
232 Rushing Yards 59
2 Turnovers 1

Texas A&M 52 – McNeese 10

McNeese covered the 48.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.

Texas A&M Top Performers

  • Passing: Conner Weigman (11-for-14, 125 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (9 ATT, 84 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Cyrus Allen (7 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

McNeese Top Performers

  • Passing: Kamden Sixkiller (9-for-19, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Bryce Strong (6 ATT, 64 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jer’Michael Carter (5 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

McNeese Texas A&M
279 Total Yards 529
99 Passing Yards 196
180 Rushing Yards 333
2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 2 SEC Schedule

Samford Bulldogs at Florida Gators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

South Florida Bulls at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Buffalo Bulls at No. 9 Missouri Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Alcorn State Braves at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 18 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Houston Cougars at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Game Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Mountain America Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7

How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 6

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 6

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina State on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 7

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7

Print Article

SportsPlus