How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 7

Published 10:48 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA schedule has five exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Las Vegas Aces playing the New York Liberty.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: The U and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

