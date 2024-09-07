How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7 Published 7:09 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays will meet on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 p.m. ET, with Matt Olson and George Springer among those expected to produce at the plate.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth in MLB play with 181 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (601 total).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.213).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schwellenbach has collected eight quality starts this season.

Schwellenbach will try to collect his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He’s averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies L 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds – Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Gavin Stone

