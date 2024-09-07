Hawks apply early pressure to shut down HHS offense in win Published 5:13 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

First-year Pike Central coach Scott Grizzle knew coming into Friday’s game at Harlan that his Hawks couldn’t give quarterback Baylor Varner time to throw the football.

Mission accomplished.

The Hawks hounded Varner through the opening three quarters, forcing three interceptions while also shutting down the Harlan ground game in the process. The Dragons were limited to 40 yards on the ground in the first three quarters as Pike Central coasted to a 34-8 victory.

“Our defensive line did a great job. Our coaching had them ready to go, and our linebackers put a lot of pressure on him. He’s a dandy little quarterback,” Grizzle said. “Our goal was to get as much pressure on him as we could and try to force him to make some bad throws.”

“We knew going into the game it was going to be hard to run the football, and that’s why we schemed to try to get the ball to the perimeter a little bit and give our guys a chance,” Harlan coach Brian Williams said after his first home game with the Dragons.

