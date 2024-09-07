Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 7 Published 5:32 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

Atlanta Braves (77-64) will take on the Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

Bookmakers have tabbed the Braves (-175) as moneyline favorites versus the Blue Jays (+145). The over/under for this game is 8.5. The odds to hit the over are +100, while the odds are -130 to go under.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -175

Braves -175 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +145

Blue Jays +145 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schwellenbach has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Schwellenbach will look to secure his 15th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth-best in MLB play with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 601 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.213).

