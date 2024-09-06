Where to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7 Published 8:48 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, a pair of star rushers will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) visit Jordan Waters and the North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 124 YDS / 3 TD / 124 YPG / 10.3 YPC

3 REC / 29 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 29 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 314 YDS (78.6%) / 3 TD / 0 INT Dont’e Thornton WR 3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TD / 105 YPG DeSean Bishop RB 60 YDS / 1 TD / 60 YPG / 12 YPC Tyre West DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Joshua Josephs DL 0 TKL / 0 TFL Keenan Pili LB 0 TKL / TFL Eli Purcell LB 0 TKL / TFL

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State – 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State – 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma – 10/5/2024 at Arkansas – 10/12/2024 vs. Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama – 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

North Carolina State Key Players

Name Position Stats Kevin Concepcion WR 9 REC / 121 YDS / 3 TD / 121 YPG Jordan Waters RB 123 YDS / 2 TD / 123 YPG / 6.2 YPC Grayson McCall QB 318 YDS (65%) / 3 TD / 1 INT

16 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16 RUSH YPG Justin Joly TE 5 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TD / 75 YPG Donovan Kaufman DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL Isaiah Shirley DL 1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Aydan White DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL Davin Vann DL 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK

North Carolina State Schedule