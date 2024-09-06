Where to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7

Published 8:48 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina State on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 7

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, a pair of star rushers will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) visit Jordan Waters and the North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 124 YDS / 3 TD / 124 YPG / 10.3 YPC
3 REC / 29 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 29 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 314 YDS (78.6%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
Dont’e Thornton WR 3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TD / 105 YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 60 YDS / 1 TD / 60 YPG / 12 YPC
Tyre West DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Joshua Josephs DL 0 TKL / 0 TFL
Keenan Pili LB 0 TKL / TFL
Eli Purcell LB 0 TKL / TFL

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma
10/5/2024 at Arkansas
10/12/2024 vs. Florida
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

North Carolina State Key Players

Name Position Stats
Kevin Concepcion WR 9 REC / 121 YDS / 3 TD / 121 YPG
Jordan Waters RB 123 YDS / 2 TD / 123 YPG / 6.2 YPC
Grayson McCall QB 318 YDS (65%) / 3 TD / 1 INT
16 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16 RUSH YPG
Justin Joly TE 5 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TD / 75 YPG
Donovan Kaufman DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL
Isaiah Shirley DL 1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Aydan White DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL
Davin Vann DL 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK

North Carolina State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/29/2024 vs. Western Carolina W 38-21
9/7/2024 vs. Tennessee
9/14/2024 vs. Louisiana Tech
9/21/2024 at Clemson
9/28/2024 vs. Northern Illinois
10/5/2024 vs. Wake Forest
10/12/2024 vs. Syracuse
10/19/2024 at California
11/2/2024 vs. Stanford
11/9/2024 vs. Duke
11/21/2024 at Georgia Tech
11/30/2024 at North Carolina

