Pulaski couple faces multiple child sexual abuse charges Published 8:00 am Friday, September 6, 2024

A Pulaski County couple faces dozens of child sexual abuse charges following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch, it was announced on Thursday.

Christopher Ethridge is currently charged with one count of Sodomy 1st degree with a victim under the age of 12, a Class-A felony punishable by 20-50 years or life in prison. He was also charged with one count of the use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, nine counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by an electronic means. These charges are all Class-B felonies punishable by 10-20 years in prison.

In addition, he faces 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Amy Ethridge is charged with one count of the use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, and one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by an electronic means.

She was also charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. Possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Christopher and Amy Ethridge were being held without bond at the Pulaski County Detention Center.