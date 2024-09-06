How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 5 Published 2:48 am Friday, September 6, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun square off in one of four exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.