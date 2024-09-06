How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 5
Published 2:48 am Friday, September 6, 2024
The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun square off in one of four exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
