How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 6
Published 7:08 am Friday, September 6, 2024
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field at Truist Park against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Friday.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 181 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .411 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (598 total runs).
- The Braves are 20th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.
- Atlanta’s 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.216).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried (8-8 with a 3.52 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Fried has recorded 12 quality starts this season.
- Fried will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|W 3-0
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|9/4/2024
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bradley Blalock
|9/5/2024
|Rockies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Austin Gomber
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Berríos
|9/8/2024
|Blue Jays
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Yariel Rodriguez
|9/9/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|9/10/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/11/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
