How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 6 Published 7:08 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field at Truist Park against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Friday.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .411 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (598 total runs).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.216).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (8-8 with a 3.52 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Fried has recorded 12 quality starts this season.

Fried will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2024 Phillies L 3-0 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies L 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds – Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin

