How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:19 am Friday, September 6, 2024

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.

You will find info on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 6

New York Yankees (80-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-2, 3.82 ERA)

Jordan Wicks (2-2, 3.82 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (12-6, 3.39 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (52-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-9, 4.7 ERA)

Frankie Montás (6-9, 4.7 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.11 ERA)

Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (69-71) at Baltimore Orioles (81-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.51 ERA)

Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.51 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-2, 3.49 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-109) at Boston Red Sox (70-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.53 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.53 ERA) White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.62 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-73) at New York Mets (76-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)

Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA) Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 4.99 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (84-56) at Miami Marlins (52-88)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 2.63 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Atlanta Braves (76-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (8-8, 3.52 ERA)

Max Fried (8-8, 3.52 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 4.07 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (58-82) at Texas Rangers (68-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA)

Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA) Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.6 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-64) at Kansas City Royals (76-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46 ERA)

Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46 ERA) Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-2, 7.41 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-62) at Houston Astros (75-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11 ERA)

Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-7, 4.32 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (71-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-8, 3.43 ERA)

Erick Fedde (8-8, 3.43 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (10-8, 3.3 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.5 ERA)

Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.5 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.51 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (69-72) at San Diego Padres (80-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (11-8, 3.05 ERA)

Michael King (11-8, 3.05 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-2, 7.45 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (80-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (0-0, 0 ERA)

Landon Knack (0-0, 0 ERA) Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.38 ERA)

