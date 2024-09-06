Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 6 Published 5:28 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Atlanta Braves (76-64) will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

At +150, the Blue Jays are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Braves, who are listed at -185. This game carries an over/under of 8 runs (over -110; under -110).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -185

Braves -185 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +150

Blue Jays +150 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.52 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

Fried enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will try to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .411 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (598 total).

The Braves are 20th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.216).

