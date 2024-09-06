Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1
Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
Best bets are available for when the Chicago Bears (0-0) host the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Titans vs. Bears Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction:
Bears 24 – Titans 17
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Bears’ implied win probability is 65.5%.
- The Bears won three of the four games they were favored on the moneyline last season (75%).
- Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
- The Titans won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Tennessee entered four games last season as the underdog by +155 or more and were 1-3 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Bears (-3.5)
- The Bears had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Chicago had one win ATS (1-1) last year.
- Against the spread, the Titans were 7-9-1 last year.
- As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Tennessee had two wins ATS (2-4) last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45)
- The two teams averaged a combined 5.9 fewer points per game (39.1) a season ago than this game’s total of 45 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.1 less points per game (43.9) last season than this matchup’s over/under of 45 points.
- Last season, nine of the Bears’ games went over the point total.
- A total of six Titans games last year went over the point total.
