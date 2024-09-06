Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1

Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bears Game – Week 1

Best bets are available for when the Chicago Bears (0-0) host the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Bears Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction:
    Bears 24 – Titans 17
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Bears’ implied win probability is 65.5%.
  • The Bears won three of the four games they were favored on the moneyline last season (75%).
  • Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
  • The Titans won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Tennessee entered four games last season as the underdog by +155 or more and were 1-3 in those contests.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Bears (-3.5)
  • The Bears had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Chicago had one win ATS (1-1) last year.
  • Against the spread, the Titans were 7-9-1 last year.
  • As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Tennessee had two wins ATS (2-4) last year.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (45)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 5.9 fewer points per game (39.1) a season ago than this game’s total of 45 points.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.1 less points per game (43.9) last season than this matchup’s over/under of 45 points.
  • Last season, nine of the Bears’ games went over the point total.
  • A total of six Titans games last year went over the point total.

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Sept. 7

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 7

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2

Week 2 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

Week 2 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1

Print Article

SportsPlus