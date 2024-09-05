WNBA Betting Picks: Thursday, Sept. 4 Published 1:39 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

Wondering how you should bet on today’s WNBA games? Look no further. Below you’ll find computer predictions on how you should bet on the spread and total in every game as well information about each matchup.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 4

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (+7.5)

Storm (+7.5) Total Pick: Under (164.5)

Under (164.5) Prediction: Liberty 85, Storm 78

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mercury (-4.5)

Mercury (-4.5) Total Pick: Under (166)

Under (166) Prediction: Mercury 85, Mystics 80

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.