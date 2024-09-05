Will Levis and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Will Levis has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Chicago Bears in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears conceded 237.8 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the league.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Passing Yards Prop: Over 235.5 (-114)

Over 235.5 (-114) Rushing Yards Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Levis’ Current Injury Status

Levis is currently not listed on this week’s injury report.

Levis’ Season Stats (2023)

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 149 255 58.4% 1,808 8 4 7.1 25 57 1

Levis’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

With 1,808 yards on 255 pass attempts, Levis was 15th in the league with 7.1 yards per attempt last year.

He averaged 28.3 passing attempts per game, 28th in the league.

Levis completed 149 of 255 pass attempts last season. That’s 16.6 completions per game, which was 31st in the league.

Levis was 28th in the NFL with 1,062 air yards on completed passes last season.

He averaged 2.3 rushing yards per carry (57 yards on 25 attempts).

Levis stayed on his feet for 23 rushing yards after contact last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears were the NFL’s 25th-ranked defense against the pass last year, yielding 237.8 passing yards per game.

The Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL last year (31 passing TDs allowed).

The Bears’ defense intercepted opposing quarterbacks 22 total times a year ago (1.3 per game), which ranked first in the NFL.

Chicago, in terms of stopping the run, finished first in the NFL last year after giving up 86.4 rushing yards per game.

The Bears ranked second in the league in rushing TDs conceded (eight) a season ago.

