Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tyler Boyd has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allowed 237.8 passing yards per game last season, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Boyd’s Current Injury Status

Boyd is not currently on this week’s injury list.

Boyd’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 67 667 279 2 10

Boyd’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Boyd was 71st among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 279.

He racked up 5.5 yards per carry (11 yards on two attempts) last season.

With 667 yards on 67 receptions, Boyd was 91st in the NFL with 10 yards per catch last year.

He averaged 6.8 yards per target last season (93rd in NFL), racking up 667 yards on 98 passes thrown his way.

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Bears were the NFL’s 25th-ranked defense against the pass last season, surrendering 237.8 passing yards per game.

The Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the league last season (31 passing TDs allowed).

The Bears’ defense ranked first in the league a year ago by collecting 22 interceptions.

Chicago, in terms of stopping the run, finished first in the league last season after allowing 86.4 rushing yards per game.

A year ago, the Bears conceded eight rushing scores, which ranked second in the league.

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.