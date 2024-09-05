Tyjae Spears and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears conceded the fewest rushing yards last season, 86.4 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Rushing Yards Prop: Over 34.5 (-114)

Over 34.5 (-114) Receiving Yards Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Spears’ Current Injury Status

Spears does not appear on the injury report this week.

Spears’ Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 100 453 2 4.5 70 52 385 1

Spears’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last season, Spears was 26th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 460.

He racked up 4.5 yards per carry (453 yards on 100 attempts) last year.

Last year Spears gained 7.4 yards per reception, 123rd in the league.

He was targeted on 70 pass attempts last year, averaging 5.5 yards per target (121st in NFL).

Spears racked up 216 rushing yards after contact (thanks in part to five broken tackles) last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 237.8 yards per game allowed by the Bears through the air last season made them the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense.

Chicago allowed 31 passing touchdowns (1.8 per game) last year, which ranked its defense 29th in the league.

Opposing QBs threw 22 picks against the Bears a year ago (1.3 per game). The Bears’ pass D ranked first in interceptions.

By allowing 86.4 yards per game on the ground last season, Chicago was the NFL’s top run defense.

The Titans are facing off against the NFL’s second-ranked rush defense (eight TDs allowed a year ago).

