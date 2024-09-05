Tony Pollard and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has a difficult matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears conceded the fewest rushing yards last year, 86.4 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Rushing Yards Prop: Over 42.5 (-114)

Receiving Yards Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Pollard’s Current Injury Status

Pollard is not on the injury report this week.

Pollard’s Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 252 1,005 6 4 67 55 311 0

Pollard’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Pollard racked up 321 yards after the catch last season, 57th among NFL pass-catchers.

He averaged four yards per carry (27th in NFL) while compiling 59.1 yards per game last season.

Pollard’s 5.7 yards per catch average was 136th in the NFL

He averaged 4.6 yards per target last season (135th in NFL), racking up 311 yards on 67 passes thrown his way.

Pollard was fourth in rushing yards after contact last season with 510, thanks in part to 19 broken tackles.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 237.8 passing yards the Bears gave up on average per game a season ago. That made them the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense.

Chicago’s pass D gave up 31 passing TDs last season (1.8 per game) to rank 29th in the NFL.

A season ago, the Bears ranked first in the NFL with 22 interceptions.

After allowing 86.4 rushing yards per game last year, Chicago had the best run defense in the NFL.

The Titans are going up against the NFL’s second-ranked rush defense (eight TDs allowed a season ago).

