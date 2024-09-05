Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 1 Published 1:45 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Chicago Bears (0-0) on Sunday, September 8, 2024 as 4.5-point underdogs. For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.

The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Bears.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bears Betting Insights

Tennessee covered the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

The Titans covered the spread once last season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Last year, six of Tennessee’s 17 games hit the over.

Chicago covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

The Bears did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or more last year.

Out of 17 Chicago games last season, nine hit the over.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tony Pollard – – 44.5 (-114) – 9.5 (-114) – Tyjae Spears – – 34.5 (-114) – 13.5 (-114) – Will Levis 235.5 (-114) 1.5 (+154) 7.5 (-114) – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.