Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 1
Published 1:45 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-0) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Chicago Bears (0-0) on Sunday, September 8, 2024 as 4.5-point underdogs. For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.
The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Bears.
Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bears (-3.5)
|45
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Bears (-4.5)
|44.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet365
|Bears (-3.5)
|44.5
|-190
|+160
Tennessee vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
Titans vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Tennessee covered the spread seven times in 17 games last season.
- The Titans covered the spread once last season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Last year, six of Tennessee’s 17 games hit the over.
- Chicago covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- The Bears did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or more last year.
- Out of 17 Chicago games last season, nine hit the over.
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tony Pollard
|–
|–
|44.5 (-114)
|–
|9.5 (-114)
|–
|Tyjae Spears
|–
|–
|34.5 (-114)
|–
|13.5 (-114)
|–
|Will Levis
|235.5 (-114)
|1.5 (+154)
|7.5 (-114)
|–
|–
|–
Payouts above are for the “over” bet.
