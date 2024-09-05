Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 1

Titans vs. Bears: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 1

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Chicago Bears (0-0) on Sunday, September 8, 2024 as 4.5-point underdogs. For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.

The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Bears.

Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Bears (-3.5) 45 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Bears (-4.5) 44.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Bears (-3.5) 44.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Chicago Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bears Betting Insights

  • Tennessee covered the spread seven times in 17 games last season.
  • The Titans covered the spread once last season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • Last year, six of Tennessee’s 17 games hit the over.
  • Chicago covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
  • The Bears did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or more last year.
  • Out of 17 Chicago games last season, nine hit the over.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Tony Pollard 44.5 (-114) 9.5 (-114)
Tyjae Spears 34.5 (-114) 13.5 (-114)
Will Levis 235.5 (-114) 1.5 (+154) 7.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

