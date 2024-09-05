Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 7 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

When the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers play the No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7, our projection system predicts the Volunteers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Carolina State (+10) Under (60.5) Tennessee 26, NC State 23

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.5% in this contest.

The Volunteers went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

Tennessee’s ATS record as at least 10-point favorites was 4-1 last season.

Volunteers games hit the over six out of 12 times last season.

Tennessee games last season posted an average total of 54.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

North Carolina State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack, based on the moneyline, is 25.6%.

The Wolfpack put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread last year.

Wolfpack games hit the over four out of 12 times last season.

Games involving North Carolina State last year averaged 47.1 points per game, a 13.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Volunteers vs. Wolfpack 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 69 3 69 3 — — North Carolina State 38 21 38 21 — —

