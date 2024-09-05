Man faces drug trafficking charge Published 9:29 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana while walking in the Cawood area of Harlan County.

James Laws, 51, was arrested on Sept. 1, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical.

According to a press release, at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 31, Carmical was on patrol in the Cawood community and observed Laws on foot near an area under investigation for drug trafficking activity. It was determined Laws was impaired and he was arrested for public intoxication. A search incident to arrest located suspected methamphetamine, multiple pills, suspected marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Laws was charged with public intoxication, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in legend drugs, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Derrick Owens, 34, of Louellen, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28. He was charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, rear license not illuminated, and license to be in possession. Owens was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Summer Williams, 25, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Kenneth Ward, 36, of Harlan, was arrested by the Loyall City Police Department on Aug. 30. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Sam Maggard, 50, of Nicholasville, was arrested on Aug. 31, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Maggard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.