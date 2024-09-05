KCTCS enrollment looking at 8.4 percent increase Published 8:00 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announced on Wednesday it expects to welcome more than 85,000 students this fall, an 8.4 percent increase over last year.

This fall’s enrollment will set a 10-year record with substantial growth across all student classifications, races and ethnicities, age groups and in targeted industry sectors.

“We’re excited to see more Kentuckians from all backgrounds choosing our colleges to invest in their futures, the future of their families, and ultimately in future generations of Kentucky’s workforce,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “Our 16 colleges are preparing students of all ages and backgrounds to continue their education at our state’s four-year institutions or to enter the Kentucky workforce in a skills-based, high-demand career.”

Email newsletter signup

As of Aug. 23, enrollment had reached 66,114 students, representing an 8.4 percent increase, and a gain of 5,145 more students compared to the same time last year. Enrollment will continue to climb during the semester since the system has multiple start dates depending on the program.

Across the system, credential-seeking headcount grew by 7.2 percent, while credit-bearing workforce, nondegree headcount increased 16.4 percent.

New student enrollment climbed 11% over last year. Credential-seeking enrollment jumped 11.9 percent among the new students, while credit-bearing workforce and nondegree students shot up 19.8 percent.

KCTCS officials say they are experiencing growth across all age groups. High school students taking dual credit classes, with support from the dual credit scholarship, grew 11.6 percent over last fall and accounted for 23.5 percent of this fall’s enrollment total. By the end of the semester, this student population is expected to reach 35 percent of the system’s total enrollment.

Nontraditional enrollment, adults ages 25 and over, grew 10.4 percent, making up 32 percent of total enrollment.

Gains were also made among students representing all races and ethnicities. Enrollment for students identifying as Black, African American is up 12.5 percent, while Hispanic, Latinx, and two or more races are showing gains of 22.2 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively. Overall, underrepresented minority enrollment is up 15.8 percent compared to last year, while solid increases in non-URM enrollment trail at 5.9 percent.

Enrollment in programs that align with Kentucky’s targeted industry sectors is also on the rise. The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship continues to be a financial support for students in these programs, including advanced manufacturing, business and IT services, construction, healthcare and transportation and logistics.