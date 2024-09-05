How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 4 Published 2:48 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

The Seattle Storm versus the New York Liberty is one game in particular to catch on a Thursday WNBA schedule that features two compelling matchups.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

