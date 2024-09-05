How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 5 Published 7:07 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

Austin Gomber will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB play with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 18th in runs scored with 597 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.217).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.00 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Lopez is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Lopez is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2024 Phillies W 7-2 Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies L 3-0 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays – Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds – Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals – Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore

