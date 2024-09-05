How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:26 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 5

Houston Astros (75-64) at Cincinnati Reds (67-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

1:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Rhett Lowder (0-1, 2.25 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.55 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (75-64) at Tampa Bay Rays (69-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-9, 4.35 ERA)

Taj Bradley (6-9, 4.35 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (13-8, 4.05 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (70-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-6, 4.29 ERA)

Joey Estes (6-6, 4.29 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.3 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-61) at San Francisco Giants (68-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.56 ERA)

Blake Snell (2-3, 3.56 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.3 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (83-56) at Miami Marlins (52-87)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31 ERA)

Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (11-6, 3.02 ERA)

Washington Nationals (62-77) at Pittsburgh Pirates (65-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41 ERA)

Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-11, 4.08 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (51-89) at Atlanta Braves (76-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-4, 2 ERA)

Reynaldo López (8-4, 2 ERA) Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (4-10, 4.69 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (58-81) at Texas Rangers (67-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21 ERA)

Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (70-70) at San Diego Padres (80-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.71 ERA)

Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.71 ERA) Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.25 ERA)

