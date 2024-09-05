DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears gave up the eighth-most passing yards last season, 237.8 per game.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Hopkins’ Current Injury Status

Hopkins is currently listed on this week’s injury report (unknown – undisclosed).

Hopkins’ Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 137 75 1,057 223 7 14.1

Hopkins’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last season, Hopkins was 100th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 223.

He averaged 4.5 rushing yards per carry (nine yards on two attempts).

With 1,057 yards on 75 receptions, Hopkins was 27th in the league with 14.1 yards per catch last year.

With 1,057 receiving yards on 137 targets last season, he was 61st in the NFL with 7.7 yards per target.

Hopkins stayed on his feet for five rushing yards after contact last season.

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 237.8 passing yards the Bears gave up on average per game a season ago. That made them the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense.

Chicago surrendered 31 passing touchdowns (1.8 per game) last year, which ranked its defense 29th in the league.

The Bears recorded 22 interceptions a season ago, ranking them first in the NFL.

By allowing 86.4 yards per game on the ground last year, Chicago was the NFL’s top run defense.

The Titans are matching up with the NFL’s second-ranked rush D (eight TDs allowed a season ago).

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.