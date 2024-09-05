Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Chicago Bears in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears gave up 237.8 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Okonkwo’s Current Injury Status

Okonkwo is not on the injury report this week.

Okonkwo’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 77 54 528 260 1 9.8

Okonkwo’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Okonkwo racked up 260 yards after the catch last year, 83rd among NFL pass-catchers.

He averaged three yards per carry and 0.4 yards per game last year.

Last season Okonkwo gained 9.8 yards per reception, 98th in the league.

He was targeted on 77 pass attempts last season, averaging 6.9 yards per target (91st in NFL).

Okonkwo collected two yards after contact as a rusher last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 237.8 yards per game allowed by the Bears through the air last year made them the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense.

Chicago’s pass D allowed 31 passing TDs last season (1.8 per game) to rank 29th in the NFL.

Opposing QBs tossed 22 picks against the Bears a year ago (1.3 per game). The Bears’ pass D ranked first in interceptions.

Okonkwo will go up against a Chicago squad that gave up 86.4 rushing yards per game last year and was best in the NFL in run defense.

The Bears gave up eight rushing touchdowns a season ago. That mark ranked second in the NFL.

