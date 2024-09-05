Calvin Ridley and the Titans vs. the Bears: Week 1 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:57 pm Thursday, September 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears gave up the eighth-most passing yards last season, 237.8 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ridley’s Current Injury Status

Ridley is not on the injury report this week.

Ridley’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 136 76 1,016 194 8 13.4

Ridley’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Ridley was 118th in the NFL with 194 total yards after the catch last season.

He averaged 2.6 rushing yards per carry (23 yards on nine attempts).

Ridley’s 13.4 yards per catch average was 34th in the league

With 1,016 receiving yards on 136 targets last season, he was 66th in the league with 7.5 yards per target.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 237.8 passing yards the Bears gave up on average per game a season ago. That made them the NFL’s 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game last season, the Chicago pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL.

The Bears amassed 22 interceptions a year ago, ranking them first in the league.

Chicago, in terms of defending the run, finished first in the NFL last year after conceding 86.4 rushing yards per game.

The Titans are matching up with the NFL’s second-ranked rush D (eight TDs allowed a year ago).

