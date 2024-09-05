Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for Sept. 5 Published 5:28 am Thursday, September 5, 2024

Atlanta Braves (76-63) will go head to head against the Colorado Rockies (51-89) at Truist Park on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

At +230, the Rockies are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves, who are listed at -300. The total for this matchup is 8. The odds to eclipse the over are -125, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -300

Braves -300 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +230

Rockies +230 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 2.00 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.

Lopez is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

In seven of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 181 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .412 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (597 total runs).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.217).

