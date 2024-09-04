Tennessee vs. North Carolina State: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 7 Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0) will look to upset the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. The Volunteers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 61 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. North Carolina State matchup.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Betting Trends

Tennessee compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Volunteers were favored by 7.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

North Carolina State put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread last season.

The Wolfpack won their only game last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.