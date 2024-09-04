SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Week 2 of the 2024 college football season features 15 games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (according to our computer model), which include picking Michigan +7.5 against Texas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Tennessee vs. North Carolina State matchup.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Best Week 2 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Michigan +7.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Michigan by 7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: California +13.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 3.9 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Houston +29.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 20.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma State by 14.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arizona State by 0.6 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!
Best Week 2 SEC Total Bets
Under 61.5 – Tennessee vs. North Carolina State
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Projected Total: 49.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 59.5 – Mississippi State vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Total: 48.9 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 63.5 – Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 54.2 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 62.5 – Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Total: 56.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 42.5 – South Carolina vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 36.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!
Week 2 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|51.0 / 3.0
|378.0 / 197.0
|Arkansas
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|70.0 / 0.0
|687.0 / 130.0
|Missouri
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|51.0 / 0.0
|489.0 / 85.0
|Alabama
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|63.0 / 0.0
|600.0 / 145.0
|Georgia
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|34.0 / 3.0
|447.0 / 188.0
|Kentucky
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 0.0
|317.0 / 131.0
|Mississippi State
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|56.0 / 7.0
|450.0 / 295.0
|South Carolina
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|23.0 / 19.0
|288.0 / 305.0
|Vanderbilt
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|34.0 / 27.0
|371.0 / 397.0
|Tennessee
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|69.0 / 3.0
|718.0 / 227.0
|Texas
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|52.0 / 0.0
|545.0 / 192.0
|Ole Miss
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|76.0 / 0.0
|772.0 / 172.0
|Auburn
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|73.0 / 3.0
|628.0 / 240.0
|LSU
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|20.0 / 27.0
|421.0 / 447.0
|Florida
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|17.0 / 41.0
|261.0 / 529.0
|Texas A&M
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|13.0 / 23.0
|246.0 / 356.0
Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.