SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2 Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Week 2 of the 2024 college football season features 15 games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (according to our computer model), which include picking Michigan +7.5 against Texas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Tennessee vs. North Carolina State matchup.

Best Week 2 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Michigan +7.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines

Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Michigan by 7 points

Michigan by 7 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: California +13.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers

California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Auburn by 3.9 points

Auburn by 3.9 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Houston +29.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners

Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 20.4 points

Oklahoma by 20.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:45 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma State by 14.7 points

Oklahoma State by 14.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arizona State by 0.6 points

Arizona State by 0.6 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 2 SEC Total Bets

Under 61.5 – Tennessee vs. North Carolina State

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack

Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack Projected Total: 49.7 points

49.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 59.5 – Mississippi State vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Total: 48.9 points

48.9 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 63.5 – Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Ole Miss Rebels

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 54.2 points

54.2 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 4:15 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 62.5 – Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Total: 56.4 points

56.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 42.5 – South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats

South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 36.5 points

36.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 7 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 2 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Oklahoma 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 51.0 / 3.0 378.0 / 197.0 Arkansas 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 70.0 / 0.0 687.0 / 130.0 Missouri 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 51.0 / 0.0 489.0 / 85.0 Alabama 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 63.0 / 0.0 600.0 / 145.0 Georgia 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 34.0 / 3.0 447.0 / 188.0 Kentucky 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 31.0 / 0.0 317.0 / 131.0 Mississippi State 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 56.0 / 7.0 450.0 / 295.0 South Carolina 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 23.0 / 19.0 288.0 / 305.0 Vanderbilt 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 34.0 / 27.0 371.0 / 397.0 Tennessee 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 69.0 / 3.0 718.0 / 227.0 Texas 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 52.0 / 0.0 545.0 / 192.0 Ole Miss 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 76.0 / 0.0 772.0 / 172.0 Auburn 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 73.0 / 3.0 628.0 / 240.0 LSU 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 20.0 / 27.0 421.0 / 447.0 Florida 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 17.0 / 41.0 261.0 / 529.0 Texas A&M 0-1 (0-0 SEC) 13.0 / 23.0 246.0 / 356.0

